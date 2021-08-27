‘First Tee’ hopes to provide golf, life lessons to Topeka youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program in Topeka plans to teach kids the important lessons in life, through golf.

Program directors cut the ribbon on the office space for First Tee Greater Topeka. The program will allow children in the community to learn how to golf, a sport that’s not easily accessible to many. But, cutting strokes won’t be the biggest lessons taught on the course.

“This might be an opportunity for some of these kids to learn about some life skills that they don’t have, and if they can play a little golf along the way, and play where they enjoy it, that could be the best thing going.”

Great Life is providing the courses and office space for First Tee, and the program plans to enlist the help of area physical education teachers and other professionals to teach the kids.

