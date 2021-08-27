Advertisement

‘First Tee’ hopes to provide golf, life lessons to Topeka youth

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program in Topeka plans to teach kids the important lessons in life, through golf.

Program directors cut the ribbon on the office space for First Tee Greater Topeka. The program will allow children in the community to learn how to golf, a sport that’s not easily accessible to many. But, cutting strokes won’t be the biggest lessons taught on the course.

“This might be an opportunity for some of these kids to learn about some life skills that they don’t have, and if they can play a little golf along the way, and play where they enjoy it, that could be the best thing going.”

Great Life is providing the courses and office space for First Tee, and the program plans to enlist the help of area physical education teachers and other professionals to teach the kids.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Vincent Cammisa, 41, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after authorities said he jumped...
Man apprehended after jumping out of moving car in west Topeka
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
Fred Morrisette outside his residence in Topeka.
Friend of man killed at Travelers Inn Tuesday asks city to come together

Latest News

Seward Avenue.
City plans to shutdown Seward Avenue again to fix storm water drainage issues
Live at Five
Players from five states are participating.
Over 300 tennis players drawn to Kossover for regional tournament
Players from five states are participating.
Tennis tournament hosted in Topeka
Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery winner? Make an appointment.