Fire crews respond to the scene of multi-vehicle fire

Crews respond to a fire in Auburn on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Crews respond to a fire in Auburn on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle fire in Auburn on Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, an RV caught fire with a person sleeping inside. The fire spread to an outbuilding and several vehicles.

This is a developing story.

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook Live.

