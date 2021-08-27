Fire crews respond to the scene of multi-vehicle fire
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle fire in Auburn on Friday afternoon.
According to initial reports, an RV caught fire with a person sleeping inside. The fire spread to an outbuilding and several vehicles.
This is a developing story.
