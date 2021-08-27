Fire crews respond to the scene of multi-vehicle fire

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle fire in Auburn on Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, an RV caught fire with a person sleeping inside. The fire spread to an outbuilding and several vehicles.

This is a developing story.

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.