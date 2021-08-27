City plans to shutdown Seward Avenue again to fix storm water drainage issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some people in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood are frustrated they’ll face another round of road work, just two years after a rebuild shut Seward Avenue down.

The city hopes fixing the sewage bulbs will improve stormwater draining on NE Seward Avenue after years -- one business owner says that’s good -- but he’s also frustrated by the solution.

“They never thought about any of this. They didn’t care. It wasn’t part of their agenda,” said Emil Spaeth, Owner of the Brass Rail Tavern. “Their agenda was motivating more traffic into downtown Topeka.”

The City Utilities Department admits the initial work still left issues with stormwater drainage

“I can tell you that there were times where it would be 6-8 inches deep on my ankles walking through there, I can’t imagine what it would be like if I was in a wheelchair trying to negotiate to go through those crosswalks,” said the City of Topeka Director of Utilities Braxton Copley.

Spaeth voiced his concerns at a meeting with the city Friday morning saying he doesn’t have faith they’ll get it right. He said it leaves local businesses like his, and the Lulac Senior Center, to figure things out again.

“That’s where the meals on wheels program’s at, that’s where harvesters program is at. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church actually does a lot of benefits and programs out of there as well,” he said. “What are these seniors going to do? Where are they going to park? How are they going to get their food? How are the meals on wheels people going to get their food?”

The city hopes fixing the sewage bulb-outs will fix the problem. Copley said the plan is to add size to the existing stormwater bulbs to create a better bio-retention. He believes this will allow for more capture of stormwater and also allow for infiltration.

He said it also will mean removing some of the adjacent parking spots to address complaints drivers couldn’t see around the parked vehicles.

“One of the things that this project is doing is expanding those bulb-outs to coincide with the sight distance triangle that we have in our city code and I believe that’s 50 feet on the east side and 45 feet on the west side,” said Copley. “These bulb-outs are being extended which means there will be no cars that will be able to park in that area.”

Spaeth’s also upset the solution will take more of his parking which he said was already reduced by the city’s first attempt.

“Literally I have people that are going for dialysis treatments parking in my parking lot so they can test somebody across the street because there’s literally no parking space. Another woman is in hospice and her hospice care workers are actually coming into my parking lot and parking in my property to do the same thing. They never thought about any of this.”

The project is scheduled to start on September 7. Crews will have to close part of Seward Ave. from November 7 to December 7 for the final phase.

But, the asphalt companies historically close operations the last week of November. If they do close, Copley said they’ll do a temporary fix with concrete -- then reopen Seward until they can finish in spring.

Copley said the section in front of Lulac will be open to traffic one way eastbound from the east side. People driving on Seward will be able to go and have access to and be able to park directly in front of Lulac. The construction will be to the west of Lulac.

There will be signs for pedestrians to go across and go towards the south.

