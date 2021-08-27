Charges filed against Topeka man for Travelers Inn murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against a Topeka man for the murder of James Epps Jr. at Travelers Inn.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill for a homicide at Travelers Inn.

On Aug. 24, Topeka police were called to Travelers Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. room number 232, with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found James Norman Epps, Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers immediately identified Krainbill as the suspect and he was found a short time later.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Kagay said his office charged Krainbill with first-degree murder, premeditated, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Krainbill remains in custody with a $1 million bond. His case is set for a scheduling conference on Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to the incident should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.