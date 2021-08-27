Brown Co. deputy makes early morning meth arrest

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County deputy made an early morning meth arrest on Friday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 on Friday morning, Aug. 27, a deputy arrested Skye Joe Coversup, 20, of Horton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Coversup was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Horton Police Department assisted with the case.

