Brown Co. deputy makes early morning meth arrest

Skye Joe Coversup
Skye Joe Coversup(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County deputy made an early morning meth arrest on Friday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 on Friday morning, Aug. 27, a deputy arrested Skye Joe Coversup, 20, of Horton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Coversup was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Horton Police Department assisted with the case.

