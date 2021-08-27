Advertisement

Blizzard Bash to smash into Stormont Vail Events Center in November

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The world’s best demolition derby will smash into Stormont Vail Events Center in November.

Stormont Vail Events Center says the 11th Annual Blizzard Bash, the world’s best demolition derby, will crash into the events center in November. Blizzard Bash will return with a full weekend of smashing, crashing and bashing.

Over 300 drivers will come from throughout North America for the four-day action-packed event, Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 14, in 12 vehicle classes. All will compete for over $100,000 in prize money.

According to the Events Center, Blizzard Brash is brought to Topekans by Smash-It Demolition, Equipment Share and Miller Lite.

Tickets sold out in 2019, so Stormont Vail Events Center said to get them while they last. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices vary.

To get tickets for the 11th Annual Blizzard Bash, click HERE.

