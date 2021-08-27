Atchison High School student taken to hospital after being found unresponsive on track

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on the Atchison High School track, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reported after classes had been dismissed on Thursday, according to officials from Atchison Unified School District 409.

The student was discovered by a staff member and was transported to the hospital by Atchison County Emergency Medical Services, officials said.

At the time the student was discovered, temperatures in Atchison approached 100 degrees, according to KAIR.

Atchison Public Schools Superintendent Renee Scott told MSC News the incident “was not practice related.”

Scott said she wasn’t able to provide additional information on the incident late Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.