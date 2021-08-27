Advertisement

Atchison High School student taken to hospital after being found unresponsive on track

A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on...
A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on the Atchison High School track, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A student was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive on the Atchison High School track, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reported after classes had been dismissed on Thursday, according to officials from Atchison Unified School District 409.

The student was discovered by a staff member and was transported to the hospital by Atchison County Emergency Medical Services, officials said.

At the time the student was discovered, temperatures in Atchison approached 100 degrees, according to KAIR.

Atchison Public Schools Superintendent Renee Scott told MSC News the incident “was not practice related.”

Scott said she wasn’t able to provide additional information on the incident late Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

K-State Polytechnic rebrands to Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed his bike while fleeing...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash after fleeing from officers in Wichita
FILE
Kansas ranks 5th worst state for women’s equality
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation
500 Ft. Riley troops to deploy to U.S. bases to assist with Afghanistan evacuation