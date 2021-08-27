Army claims death in Kabul terrorist attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army has claimed one of the 13 service member deaths in a terrorist attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

The U.S. Army says it is with a heavy heart that it confirms one soldier has died as a result of the terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, Aug. 26. It said it will not release any more information until a day after the soldier’s next of kin has been contacted.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible, cowardly attacks in Kabul. I join all of my fellow DoD leaders in honoring our Service Members’ sacrifice–they gave all for others,” said Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth. “Our Army mourns the loss of our Soldier and we are here to support his family and friends. His fellow Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, & Airmen continue their brave mission.”

“I am heartbroken by the appalling attacks in Kabul and offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” said U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville. “These fallen Service Members died ensuring that others might live. They represent the very best of America, and we continue this mission in their honor.”

On Thursday, a suicide attack carried out by ISIS-K outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

