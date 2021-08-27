Advertisement

American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack

FILE
FILE(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The President has ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of those killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

As a sign of respect for the U.S. service members that lost their lives in the terrorist attack committed by ISIS-K outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, President Joe Biden says he has ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, 13 U.S. troops, including Marines and a Navy medic, and about 169 Afghans were killed in two blasts outside the Kabul airport as they attempted to continue evacuation efforts.

In an address after the attacks, President Biden vowed to avenge the deaths of the American troops.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” said Biden.

More attacks are expected as evacuations in Afghanistan continue.

“My father was career Army, and I know firsthand the sacrifices those in our military and their loved ones make for our country,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims of Thursday’s tragic attack in Kabul.”

Gov. Kelly also ordered flags be flown-half staff in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topekan arrested for two separate cases of child sex crimes
Shawnee Co. Community Indicator Rating
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Latest News

FILE
Topeka Metro named a bicycle friendly business
FILE
KDOT receives grant to install more efficient power units on trains
TPS reports 1% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19
TPS reports 1% of students, staff test positive for COVID-19
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz, right, congratulates tate fullback Winston Dimel...
Locals win K-State Football Gameday Drawing from Kansas Lottery