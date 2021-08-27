American flags ordered to be flown half-staff in honor of U.S. troops that died in Kabul terrorist attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The President has ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of those killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

As a sign of respect for the U.S. service members that lost their lives in the terrorist attack committed by ISIS-K outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, President Joe Biden says he has ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, 13 U.S. troops, including Marines and a Navy medic, and about 169 Afghans were killed in two blasts outside the Kabul airport as they attempted to continue evacuation efforts.

In an address after the attacks, President Biden vowed to avenge the deaths of the American troops.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” said Biden.

More attacks are expected as evacuations in Afghanistan continue.

“My father was career Army, and I know firsthand the sacrifices those in our military and their loved ones make for our country,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims of Thursday’s tragic attack in Kabul.”

Gov. Kelly also ordered flags be flown-half staff in Kansas.

