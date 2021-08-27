125 immigrants become U.S. citizens in ceremony at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States, the state of Kansas and the city of Wichita welcomed more than 100 new U.S. citizens with the latest group going through the naturalization process Friday morning at Wichita State University’s Hughes Metroplex.

The group included people from 35 countries. Among them is a family from Afghanistan and a woman from Pakistan. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas welcomed the 125 new citizens at Friday morning’s ceremony.

The new citizens live across Kansas, including in the cities of Wichita and Dodge City.

