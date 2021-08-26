Woman, 77, killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday in western Kansas

UTICA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on K-4 highway, about seven miles west of Utica in Lane County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Jeep Compass sport utility vehicle was westbound on K-4 when it left the roadway to the left and began traveling west in the south ditch.

The Jeep collided with a Kansas Department of Transportation “No Passing” sign in the south ditch and continued westbound, striking an embankment for a field road.

The Jeep overturned an unknown number of times in the south ditch before coming to rest on its driver’s side facing east.

The driver, Karen Deutscher, 77, of Wakeeney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Deutscher, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

