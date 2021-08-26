Advertisement

With supplies strained, Shawnee Co. Commissioners extend emergency disaster declaration

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted to extend the Local Disaster Emergency Declaration to the end of October at their meeting Thursday.

Officials said the vote signals to higher leaders the county may need help dealing with the pandemic.

Meantime COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols said hospitals and supplies remain strained.

The extension does not impose any health mandates.

Commission chair Kevin Cook says extending the county’s declaration is the best move for the current state of COVID-19.

“It is the right thing for right now it does have the ability for us to access services having those availabilities of resources across the community, state, federal resources it does not make any mandates but it does enable us to access resources,” he said.

The county has not made any requests for supplies but Nichols is making preparations.

“We will continue to monitor everything and if we’re at a point where we need to order resources or request resources or mutual aid from the state we’ll do that,” he said.

“We’re still working with mutual aid in identifying all those things that we might need.”

He believes supply shortages could worsen if COVID trends continue.

“I’m concerned with the trajectory we’re on right now that if we continue using these resources and we do ask for them those same resources might be asked for by others in the state,” he explained.

“There’s a chance we don’t get them because they’re not available and that goes into the type of care the hospitals might not be able to give the same with ambulances and so forth.”

Officials are pushing county residents to not let their guard down as the Delta variant remains a threat.

“Continue to take precautions take a safe distance get vaccinated if you’re not going to get vaccinated keep your distance be socially aware,” Cook said.

“We have to do all the things to mitigate to stop this situations in some cases we’re worse off than we were a year ago,” Nichols said.

“With resource usage and shortages and we have a problem we need to communicate and help try to resolve in our community.”

