Week shows impressive snapshot of TPD service

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5-day snapshot is bringing officers in Topeka high praise from TPD Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

The Topeka Police Department has had a busy week keeping the community safe. From capturing abduction suspects to robbery and burglary arrests to homicide and shooting arrests, TPD officers have been hard at work.

On Friday, Aug. 20, Darren Hafford, who was visiting Topeka to help raise awareness for veteran suicide, helped TPD catch a kidnapping suspect. David S. Baker was arrested for the abduction of an 86-year-old woman. He was booked for kidnapping, aggravated burglary, theft pocket-picking, driving while suspended and assault.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, TPD arrested two men after a series of car wash burglaries. Kip Lehman and Sonny Blanton were arrested at a car wash on SW 29th St. Lehman was arrested for seven counts of burglary and seven counts of theft. Blanton was arrested for five counts of each.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, officers arrested a man in a string of recent armed business robberies. Eric Stallings was arrested for four counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

On Monday, Aug. 23, TPD arrested a man after he stole a vehicle with a 2-month-old left inside. Don Womack was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated robbery, kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle burglary.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, a teen was arrested after James Epps Jr. was found shot dead at Travelers Inn on Topeka Blvd. Isaiah Krainbill was booked for murder in the first degree, intentional and premeditated and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Lastly, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, a man was arrested after a victim of a shooting arrived at a local hospital. Jason Bulger was booked for aggravated battery.

“The impressive nature of this snapshot of TPD work speaks for itself,” said Chief Bryan Wheeles. “I extend my gratitude to the men and women of TPD for their efforts and to the citizens who assisted with these investigations.”

