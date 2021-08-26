Wednesday’s Child - Declan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Children come in all shapes and sizes, all abilities and needs.

Tonight, we introduce you to a handsome young man named Declan – who will quickly steal your heart! 6-year-old Declan is always smiling and loves to socialize. He loves to be outside, especially when he can go to the park or swing on the porch. Inside the house, he’s pretty good at entertaining himself with sensory toys that have lights and sounds.

Declan also loves listening to music. He sings for friends and family… and he enjoys listening to stories.

This young man has made a lot of progress in the last year, including his ability to express himself. He does well at home and school, where he receives assistance to function at his best. He needs an adoptive family to provide care and support, and make sure he receives the services that will benefit him now and as he grows up.

Declan also loves spending time with his grandparents, so a continued relationship with them would be in his best interest.

If you can be the special family Declan needs, or to see the other kids in need of adoption, call 785-855-236-7857 or check AdoptKSKids.org. So many children are waiting for a loving, forever family!

