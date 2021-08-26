Washburn’s Hinton on Vikings roster for Friday’s visit to Arrowhead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It didn’t take long for Washburn head football coach Craig Schurig to realize he had NFL-caliber talent on his hands with Kyle Hinton.

“Yeah, his freshman year,” Schurig laughed. “When he showed up, we were like, ‘Oh, shoot.’”

The four-time All-MIAA and three-time All-American offensive lineman heard his name called 253rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Now in his second year with the team, Hinton feels he has made major strides.

“Preparation-wise, having a full off-season, having OTAs and everything, I feel like I’m in a better place confidence-wise,’ Hinton said. “It’s definitely shown in my play speed and just my knowledge of the game.”

In the process, he’s inspiring current and future Ichabods.

“It’s like okay, it’s really possible from this level,” sophomore cornerback Christian Clark said. “It’s definitely encouraging, inspires me to work hard every day.”

“They see the guys that put in the work — and you have to have extreme talent also. But the guys that put in that work and do the program and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, take care of their academics, they have a great shot,” Schurig said. “He gave 110%. He’d go as hard as you could go and have a smile on his face. Every aspect of our program, he was exceptional.”

Hinton’s Washburn teammates will be cheering him on Friday as he plays an hour down I70 from his alma mater.

The Vikings take on the Chiefs in their third preseason game.

“They’ve been keeping track of me this whole time. They’ve been watching all my games on TV and telling me that I’m doing really well,” Hinton said. “They’re excited to come up to Arrowhead. They’re gonna root for the Chiefs, but they’ll root for me at the same time. It’s a good experience, and I can’t wait to get down there and represent Washburn.”

You can watch Friday’s game at 7:00 p.m. on WIBW.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.