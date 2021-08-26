Washburn holds convocation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University formally welcomed another batch of students to campus.

As students continue their first week on campus, the University held its annual convocation this afternoon. Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley spoke to the crowd of students, discussing the upcoming year and the challenges that may come with it.

Dr. Farley says they strive to create a welcoming and involved environment that students will be a part of throughout their years at Washburn.

