Vietnam Veteran Memorial stops in Marysville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The wall that heals is personal for Vietnam Veteran, Marv Lease.

“My best friend is on the wall and I have 6 friends that I went to high school with or in the military that are on the wall and I understand what it feels like when you can come to a place like this and get some sort of closure,” Lease said.

The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in our nation’s capital includes 58,000 names engraved on the granite.

“Several years ago it was decided that we needed to take the memorial, the replica on the road for those individuals that can’t make it to Washington D.C. to see it,” said Site Manager, Vic Muschler.

Marysville is among 30 communities the replica will visit, people were eager to welcome the piece of history.

“It’s really about the community and it’s taken them over a year to come up with a plan for a good site location they must come up with the ability to staff this for 24-hours they come up with the ability to get the students here so far today we have seen over 400 students,” said Muschler.

One veteran said the wall helps families find closure when they see the one name of their loved one among the thousands of others.

“It’s a very fulfilling process, I helped one this morning locate a family member and they wanted to do a name rubbing this morning and when they found that name, it was very emotional and I think its closure for everybody,” said David Ohlde.

Lease says it’s important that the young generation learns about the Vietnam War and the history behind it.

“I think the reason they need an education is that if they don’t then we are bound to repeat some of the mistakes that have been made in the past and hopefully they can learn from what we are trying to teach them what it is to be a good citizen,” said Lease.

The wall will be in Marysville until the 29th, people will be able to access it round-the-clock until 2-pm Sunday at Feldhausen Field.

