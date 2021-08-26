Vaccine, testing clinics continue as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the emergence of the Delta variant and the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, testing and vaccine clinics continue statewide.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, local healthcare providers and community groups continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. The Department said the emergence of the Delta variant poses a serious threat to communities throughout Kansas and as the school year begins, health departments statewide will continue to host vaccine clinics at local schools.
On Monday, the KDHE said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for residents 16 and older. This vaccine continues to be available for those 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a booster shot for eligible residents through emergency use authorization.
Additionally, the KDHE said FDA’s emergency use authorization covers patients 18 and older to get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It said Moderna began the application for full FDA approval in June, a month after Pfizer. Full approval is anticipated for the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks. Johnson & Johnson has stated that they will begin the approval process later in 2021.
According to the KDHE, as of Aug. 23, 51.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said the vast majority of new cases in the state are Delta variant cases. The variant continues to cause case numbers to increase to the level seen in November 2020.
The KDHE said the Delta variant is over twice as contagious as previous variants and the greatest concern is for those that are unvaccinated. Data shows that the variant causes more severe illness in those that have not been vaccinated. It said the vaccines reduce a resident’s risk of contracting the virus, including this variant. Additionally, it said it has been proven to prevent severe illness and death.
KDHE has provided the following list of vaccination events in Kansas counties. It said those marked with a (*) are student-focused and will take place at schools.
- Chase County
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, September 3, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- Douglas County
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event
- Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS
- Hours: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event
- Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS
- Hours: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- Johnson County
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- Leavenworth County
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- Reno County
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021
- Riley County
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- Sedgwick County
- Monday, August 30, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday, August 30, 2021
- Shawnee County
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
- What: HME Inc., Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: HME, 2828 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- *Wednesday, September 1, 2021*
- What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: SHMS, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS
- Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, September 3, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
- Sumner County
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, September 3, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- Wyandotte County
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 554 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS
- Hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
For more information about COVID-19 testing in Kansas, click HERE.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.