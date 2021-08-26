Vaccine, testing clinics continue as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the emergence of the Delta variant and the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, testing and vaccine clinics continue statewide.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, local healthcare providers and community groups continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. The Department said the emergence of the Delta variant poses a serious threat to communities throughout Kansas and as the school year begins, health departments statewide will continue to host vaccine clinics at local schools.

On Monday, the KDHE said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for residents 16 and older. This vaccine continues to be available for those 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a booster shot for eligible residents through emergency use authorization.

Additionally, the KDHE said FDA’s emergency use authorization covers patients 18 and older to get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It said Moderna began the application for full FDA approval in June, a month after Pfizer. Full approval is anticipated for the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks. Johnson & Johnson has stated that they will begin the approval process later in 2021.

According to the KDHE, as of Aug. 23, 51.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said the vast majority of new cases in the state are Delta variant cases. The variant continues to cause case numbers to increase to the level seen in November 2020.

The KDHE said the Delta variant is over twice as contagious as previous variants and the greatest concern is for those that are unvaccinated. Data shows that the variant causes more severe illness in those that have not been vaccinated. It said the vaccines reduce a resident’s risk of contracting the virus, including this variant. Additionally, it said it has been proven to prevent severe illness and death.

KDHE has provided the following list of vaccination events in Kansas counties. It said those marked with a (*) are student-focused and will take place at schools.

Chase County Wednesday, September 1, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Friday, September 3, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Douglas County Friday, August 27, 2021 What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS Hours: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS Hours: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Johnson County Friday, August 27, 2021 What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Leavenworth County Saturday, August 28, 2021 What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Reno County Wednesday, August 25, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County Friday, August 27, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sedgwick County Monday, August 30, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Shawnee County Thursday, August 26, 2021 What: HME Inc., Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: HME, 2828 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM *Wednesday, September 1, 2021* What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: SHMS, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Friday, September 3, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sumner County Wednesday, September 1, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Friday, September 3, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wyandotte County Thursday, August 26, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 What: Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 554 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS Hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM



