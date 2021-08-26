Thursday forecast: Hot conditions to end the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it didn’t get quite as hot yesterday (due to more of an easterly wind vs a southerly wind) it was still hot and it’s going to be hotter today with a southerly wind expected.

With a storm system in northeast Nebraska that is sending high clouds as far south as Kansas that should dissipate shortly after sunrise leading to plenty of sunshine and hot conditions today. The heat continues through Saturday despite a technical cool down to heat indices closer to 100° by the first half of the weekend.

The 2nd half of the weekend into Monday brings the best opportunity for on and off showers/storms to the area. This will not be a washout in fact most spots that get rain will likely stay under 0.20″ so it’s not expected to be heavy either. Severe weather at this time is low but not impossible.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s to around 100°. Heat indices 104-110. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 70s .Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat indices 100-104. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

There is a slight chance of storms Friday night mainly in north-central Kansas with most of the WIBW viewing area dry leading to a dry and sunny Saturday and highs back in the mid 90s.

A better chance of rain will move in Saturday night into Sunday which will keep highs closer to 90° on Sunday and possibly down in the upper 80s Monday although rainfall and cloud cover will factor into the high temperature.

While it seemed like temperatures would stay more seasonal through mid-week, that doesn’t look to be the case anymore as highs heat back in the 90s by Tuesday. This is due to a higher confidence from the models we won’t be influenced by a tropical system that will keep the area sunny with the hotter airmass in place.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the concern through Saturday not only during the day but also the warm night’s. Stay safe by hydrating, limiting your outdoor exposure and staying in an AC building. Also keep your pets in mind, limiting their walks to early in the morning and in the evening so their not walking on the hot sidewalk.

The rain chances Sunday and Monday are not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans because there will be a lot of dry time. Just continue to stay updated as we get closer to the time-frame on specific details.



