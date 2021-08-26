Staff vaccine mandate could lead to shortages, even closure for some Kansas nursing homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mandate from the Biden administration requires all nursing home staff to be fully vaccinated as soon as next month. This has many facilities worried it could further strain staffing already at an all-time low.

LeadingAge Kansas is an association of 160 non- profit aging service providers.

The group’s President and CEO says she fears for the future of nursing homes if the mandate becomes a reality.

“We are hearing from our members that they are already hearing from and getting letters from their employees saying that if ‘we’re forced to be vaccinated, we are resigning’.”

Debra Zehr says the vaccine mandate for nursing home staff, intended to fix a crisis, could create a crisis of its own.

“There is a serious fear that we will have workers leave, leave to go work at other health care settings, leave to go to work at other businesses, and leaving health care facilities even more short of a work force,” said Zehr.

Which could force some nursing homes to shut their doors.

“We are hearing from very small and rural nursing homes who have one RN and that RN is saying if this happens, ‘I’m not going to be forced to be vaccinated, I will resign’ and then whole house of cards falls.”

She says the mandate puts nursing homes in a difficult position.. require the vaccine and risk losing staff.. or disregard the mandate and lose federal funding.

“There would probably be fines, there would be stuff fines, there would be threatening letters, there would ultimately be, they could terminate or de-fund a provider from the Medicare and Medicaid program which would be the death knell for most long term health care providers in this state because seventy percent of their funding or more on average comes from those two sources.”

Zehr says she’s disappointed with the mandate and would have rather seen alternatives.

“Maybe extremely frequent testing of staff, things like that. We believe that to do a universal mandate on one type of health care provider is ill conceived and fraught with lots of serious negative consequences.”

In Kansas, 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated but only 57% of staff.

KDHE reported 58 active clusters in long-term care facilities.

