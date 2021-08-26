Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office honors 8 with promotion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office honored those that achieved recent promotions on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 8 people were recognized during the ceremony. Those promotions are as follows:

Jonathan Martens - Corporal

Henry Harmon - Sergeant

Colton Johnson - Detective

Jess Julian - Detective

Matthew Akers - Detective

Brian Moore - Communications Specialist II (Dispatch)

Lacey Doiron - Floor Supervisor (Dispatch)

Olivia Gragg - Office Manager I (Dispatch)

“I have been serving with these men and women for approximately 16 years and I can’t think of a better profession to serve my community and meet awesome men and women,” said Sgt. Harmon.

“You Know the hours and the job that these folks do for us, it’s very important and we just want them to know that we appreciate them,” said Sheriff Brian Hill.

