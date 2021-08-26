Kansas Legislators say Kabul airport terrorist attacks mark first U.S. service member deaths in over 1 year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The terrorist attack carried out by the Taliban outside the airport in Kabul on Thursday marked the first U.S. service member deaths in over a year.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says a terrorist attack was executed on Thursday morning outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack killed 13, including Marines and a Navy medic, and wounded many more.

“The terrorist attacks in Kabul are absolutely horrific. The American men and women currently serving in Afghanistan to bring U.S. citizens home and evacuate our partners are heroes and dealing with impossible circumstances. My heart goes out to the families of our Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today, as well as the innocent Afghans who have been killed or wounded in their pursuit of freedom,” said Sen. Moran. “I am closely monitoring the deteriorating situation and continue to work with the State Department and Department of Defense to get U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan.”

Kansas’ other Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said the attack marked the first combat deaths of U.S. service members in 18 months.

“I express my deepest empathy and eternal gratitude to the family members of the U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation and defense of our freedoms. Laina and I continue to pray for all U.S. troops, citizens, allies, and innocent people whose lives remain at risk in Afghanistan, and urge the White House to act swiftly to get these people to safety,” said Senator Marshall. “Tragically, these horrific deaths in Afghanistan were completely preventable and are a direct consequence of this administration’s proven failure. President Biden’s aloof approach to this withdrawal has been disgraceful and the lives lost today fall squarely at his feet. America must respond to these attacks with strength not weakness, but doing so requires a Commander in Chief fit to lead. President Biden must face the American people and address questions on how we will respond to this massacre or he should resign immediately.”

On Wednesday, the Senators joined a letter to demand answers from President Joe Biden about his plan for the withdrawal from Afghanistan. One of the questions asked was: what is the President’s plan if future terrorist attacks against the U.S. are committed.

Last week, Sen. Moran called on the Biden Administration for a hasty evacuation as the takeover by the Taliban threatened tens of thousands of lives. He has also demanded answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding its plan to support veterans as the events in Afghanistan unfold.

Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-02) blamed the Biden Administration for the terrorist attack because of its “lack of planning” and “mismanagement” throughout the withdrawal process.

“I am angered and heartbroken by what has happened in Afghanistan. The Biden Administration’s lack of planning and complete mismanagement throughout this withdrawal process has now led to the deaths of at least twelve United States service members,” said Rep. LaTurner. “This is totally unacceptable. I will do my job representing the people of Kansas’ Second Congressional District by holding the Biden Administration accountable for this disaster. We must make it abundantly clear to the Taliban, ISIS, and all other extremist groups that any attacks on American citizens in Afghanistan will be met with the full force of the United States military.”

The Kansas legislators also blamed the Biden Administration for the takeover of Afghanistan orchestrated by the Taliban.

“The chaos we are seeing in Kabul was preventable. The Biden administration’s unorganized and haphazard withdrawal process will make our country and the world less secure,” said Sen. Moran.

“All that was left in Afghanistan was to carry out Mike Pompeo’s conditions-based withdrawal,” said Sen. Marshall. “Instead, the Administration created another crisis and a disgraceful and embarrassing withdrawal that has put American lives in danger.”

“What the world is witnessing unfold in Afghanistan is a complete and utter failure of the Biden Administration,” said Rep. LaTurner. “Thousands of innocent lives, including many women and children, have been put at risk, and our national security is threatened here at home.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Moran called on Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to reconvene the Senate. He said the Senate is needed to demand answers from the President and assist the military and State Department with the evacuation of Americans and American allies still in Afghanistan.

If you have a loved one or colleague that is still in Afghanistan, Kansas’ other U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) has implemented a helpline to assist in their evacuation. Email EvacHelp@Marshall.Senate.Gov or call 785-829-9000 and staff will be able to provide information and instructions on the process of safely evacuating from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.