Sen. Marshall hopes FDA approval drives Kansans to get COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With one of the COVID-19 vaccines having been approved by the FDA, Senator Roger Marshall hopes this will drive Kansans to get vaccinated against the virus.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He said before the full approval, reports showed 30% of unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get vaccinated if one of the vaccines authorized for emergency use were to be fully approved by the FDA.

“The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will help combat vaccine hesitancy and result in more shots in arms and our country defeating this virus sooner rather than later,” said Senator Marshall. “With the delta variant ripping through our country, it is more important than ever for you to consider getting the vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones. I encourage you to talk to your doctor about the benefits associated with getting the shot and to determine if getting this fully approved vaccine is right for you.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the announcement follows a letter he sent to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra and FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock to urge them to expedite the full approval of COVID-19 vaccines and prioritize research on the effectiveness of booster shots.

In April, Sen. Marshall said he led a group of doctors and healthcare providers in Congress to launch a public service campaign to drive COVID-19 vaccine participation.

In January of 2020, Marshall said he was the first member of Congress to warn of the dangers of the spread of COVID-19. As a doctor, he said he would later help volunteer to treat patients in Wyandotte and Seward counties.

Sen. Marshall said he has also urged the National Institutes of Health and the FDA to prioritize testing that would determine a patient’s level of immunity to COVID-19 by measuring t-cells.

To read the full letter Sen. Marshall sent to Sec. Becerra and Acting Commissioner Woodcock, click HERE.

