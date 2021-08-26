Advertisement

Possible side effects, distrust top list of reasons why Kansans won’t get COVID vaccine

With Alabama being last in vaccinations, what's really behind vaccine hesitancy in the state?
With Alabama being last in vaccinations, what's really behind vaccine hesitancy in the state?(WBRC)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study lists possible side effects and distrust in the COVID-19 vaccine as top reasons why unvaccinated Kansans are not getting inoculated.

Data published by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC was acquired by 13 NEWS on Thursday. Of unvaccinated Kansans, the report said:

  • 58% are worried about side effects
  • 45% do not trust COVID-19 vaccines
  • 36% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe
  • 35% do not trust the government
  • 27% do not believe they need it
  • 10% don’t think COVID is a threat

Each participant was allowed to give multiple reasons for the study.

According to the CDC, common side effects experienced after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine include pain, redness, and swelling in your arm where you got the shot. Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea may also be experienced but should go away within a few days.

While documentation of serious side effects that cause long-term health problems are extremely unlikely, those happen typically within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment says 51.6% of eligible Kansans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 44.8% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Nationally, the report broke down vaccine hesitancy by age, race, and even education.

Hesitancy by age:

  • 65+ -- 5%
  • 55-64 -- 7%
  • 40-54 -- 12%
  • 25-39 -- 15%
  • 18-24 -- 13%

Hesitancy by race:

  • White -- 11%
  • Black -- 10%
  • Hispanic -- 9%
  • Asian -- 2%

Hesitancy by education:

  • No High School diploma -- 17%
  • High School diploma -- 13%
  • Some college/Associates Degree -- 11%
  • Bachelor’s Degree -- 5%

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Wearing seat belts could put cash in the hands of Kansas drivers
Wearing seat belts could put cash in the hands of Kansas drivers
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital
Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital