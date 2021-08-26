Possible side effects, distrust top list of reasons why Kansans won’t get COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study lists possible side effects and distrust in the COVID-19 vaccine as top reasons why unvaccinated Kansans are not getting inoculated.

Data published by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC was acquired by 13 NEWS on Thursday. Of unvaccinated Kansans, the report said:

58% are worried about side effects

45% do not trust COVID-19 vaccines

36% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

35% do not trust the government

27% do not believe they need it

10% don’t think COVID is a threat

Each participant was allowed to give multiple reasons for the study.

According to the CDC, common side effects experienced after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine include pain, redness, and swelling in your arm where you got the shot. Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea may also be experienced but should go away within a few days.

While documentation of serious side effects that cause long-term health problems are extremely unlikely, those happen typically within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment says 51.6% of eligible Kansans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 44.8% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Nationally, the report broke down vaccine hesitancy by age, race, and even education.

Hesitancy by age:

65+ -- 5%

55-64 -- 7%

40-54 -- 12%

25-39 -- 15%

18-24 -- 13%

Hesitancy by race:

White -- 11%

Black -- 10%

Hispanic -- 9%

Asian -- 2%

Hesitancy by education:

No High School diploma -- 17%

High School diploma -- 13%

Some college/Associates Degree -- 11%

Bachelor’s Degree -- 5%

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.