Pac-12 has no plans to expand amid Big 12 uncertainty

(WIBW) - As questions about the future of the Big 12 Conference remain unanswered, the Pac-12 announced Thursday the league has no plans to expand.

“Following consultation with our Presidents, Chancellors and Athletic Directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion at this time,” the statement reads. “This decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities. It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically.”

Just eight teams, including KU and K-State, remain in the Big 12 after Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations last month to join the SEC in 2025.

Thursday’s Pac-12 news comes two days after the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced a scheduling and policy alliance.

“The history of college athletics, one expansion of a conference has usually led to another to another and to another,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said during a video conference. “And to the three of us, we felt the stabilization of the current environment, across Division I and FBS — in Power Five in particular — this was a chance for a new direction, a new initiative that I don’t think has ever been done before.”

