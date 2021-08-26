Advertisement

Pac-12 has no plans to expand amid Big 12 uncertainty

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the...
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WIBW) - As questions about the future of the Big 12 Conference remain unanswered, the Pac-12 announced Thursday the league has no plans to expand.

“Following consultation with our Presidents, Chancellors and Athletic Directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion at this time,” the statement reads. “This decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities. It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically.”

Just eight teams, including KU and K-State, remain in the Big 12 after Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations last month to join the SEC in 2025.

Thursday’s Pac-12 news comes two days after the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced a scheduling and policy alliance.

“The history of college athletics, one expansion of a conference has usually led to another to another and to another,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said during a video conference. “And to the three of us, we felt the stabilization of the current environment, across Division I and FBS — in Power Five in particular — this was a chance for a new direction, a new initiative that I don’t think has ever been done before.”

