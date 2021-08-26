Advertisement

New Celtic Fox ownership excited for improvements, Downtown Topeka

Rendering of planned renovation to Celtic Fox
Rendering of planned renovation to Celtic Fox(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Downtown Topeka bar and restaurant is under new ownership.

The Celtic Fox was recently acquired by Capitol Cocktails, LLC. The group loves the way Downtown Topeka has been developing over the past few years, and wanted to contribute to that growth.

The new ownership has some new plans for the pub, though they aim to keep the essence of the Celtic Fox intact.

“With the pub, we’re not going to change what it is: a downtown Irish neighborhood bar,” new owner John Federico said. “We’re going to try to build on what they’ve done, and the good reputation that they have.”

The timeline isn’t set yet while plans are finalized.

The Celtic Fox is located on 8th and Jackson, right by the Capitol grounds.



