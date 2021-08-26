Missouri Senator calls for resignation of President Biden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has called on President Joe Biden to resign.

KCTV5 reports that U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has called for the resignation of President Joe Biden following Thursday’s terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport.

In a statement on Thursday, Hawley said the nation is forever in the debt of the 12 service members that died on Thursday. He also called for Biden to resign.

“To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened, Hawley said. “It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign.”

The attack marked the first deaths of American service members in over a year. The blasts outside the airport took the lives of 12 Marines, a Navy medic and 60 Afghans.

My further statement on Joe Biden’s abject failure in Afghanistan that is costing American lives by the hour pic.twitter.com/KaHVMYbKTe — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.