Manhattan Fire looks for video, pictures of Fremont St. fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire is looking for video or pictures of the Fremont St. fire on Tuesday.

The Manhattan Fire Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for any pictures or video of the fire that happened at 1310 Fremont St. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, before crews arrived.

MFD said anyone in the area of Aggieville or City Park that witnessed the fire or has video or pictures should send it a message.

Specifically, MFD said it is looking for video or pictures from the alley behind the house.

