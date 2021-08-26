Advertisement

Manhattan Fire looks for video, pictures of Fremont St. fire

FILE - House fire closes Fremont Street in Manhattan while crews extinguished the blaze
FILE - House fire closes Fremont Street in Manhattan while crews extinguished the blaze(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire is looking for video or pictures of the Fremont St. fire on Tuesday.

The Manhattan Fire Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for any pictures or video of the fire that happened at 1310 Fremont St. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, before crews arrived.

MFD said anyone in the area of Aggieville or City Park that witnessed the fire or has video or pictures should send it a message.

Specifically, MFD said it is looking for video or pictures from the alley behind the house.

House fire closes Fremont Street in Manhattan while crews extinguished the blaze

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant
Joseph Austin McColgin
Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka

Latest News

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers presents a check of over $25,000 in unclaimed property to Geary Co....
Geary Co. receives over $25,600 in unclaimed property from State Treasurer
FILE
Kansas Justice Institute fights to return classic Corvette to innocent owner
Salute Our Heroes: Community Care Ministries
Salute Our Heroes: Community Care Ministries
FILE
KDWP biologists ask for help of migratory game bird hunters
Rendering of planned renovation to Celtic Fox
New Celtic Fox ownership excited for improvements, Downtown Topeka