Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday...
Jason Duane Bulger, 40, of Topeka was arrested by Topeka Police in connection with a Monday night shooting on SW 31st Terr.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday night after a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital.

Jason Duane Bulger, 40, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery.

The Topeka Police Department said a man arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle around 10:40 p.m.

They said his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

During their investigation officers learned the shooting happened in the 3200 block of SW 31st Terr and that Bulger fled to a home at 2115 SW Mission Ave.

They later located Bulger and took him into custody.

