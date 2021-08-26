Man arrested after shooting victim arrives at Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday night after a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital.

Jason Duane Bulger, 40, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery.

The Topeka Police Department said a man arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle around 10:40 p.m.

They said his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

During their investigation officers learned the shooting happened in the 3200 block of SW 31st Terr and that Bulger fled to a home at 2115 SW Mission Ave.

They later located Bulger and took him into custody.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.