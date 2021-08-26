KHP welcomes new explosive professional from Holland on National Dog Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KHP has welcomed its newest member, an explosive professional from Holland.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a Facebook post that on this National Dog Day, it welcomes its newest member, Tjakka.

According to KHP Tjakka comes from Holland and will begin training classes in September. He will be assigned to TTRP Stoppel as a dual-purpose explosive dog.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.