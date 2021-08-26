Advertisement

KHP welcomes new explosive professional from Holland on National Dog Day

Tjakka is KHP's newest member from Holland. He is a dual-purpose explosive dog.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KHP has welcomed its newest member, an explosive professional from Holland.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a Facebook post that on this National Dog Day, it welcomes its newest member, Tjakka.

According to KHP Tjakka comes from Holland and will begin training classes in September. He will be assigned to TTRP Stoppel as a dual-purpose explosive dog.

