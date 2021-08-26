KDWP biologists ask for help of migratory game bird hunters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks need help from migratory game bird hunters.

Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say questions like, “did you hunt geese, dove or ducks last year? If so, how many did you bag?” could provide them with critical information into managing migratory game bird populations.

According to KDWP, most game bird hunters in the Sunflower State are familiar with the Harvest Information Program permit, but some may not be aware of a short survey associated with the purchase. A HIP permit is available for $2.50 and is required to hunt ducks, coots, geese, brant, swans, doves, woodcock, rails, snipe, sandhill cranes, band-tailed pigeons and gallinules in Kansas. However, the associated survey is voluntary, which is why KDWP biologists encourage all HIP permit holders to “Don’t Skip the HIP” and complete the survey upon purchase.

KDWP said the survey is made up of 10 short questions related to the species each game bird hunter typically pursues. This information is given to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make sure that more detailed national surveys are sent to the appropriate hunters.

For example, KDWP said most surveys about dove harvest are usually sent to hunters that hunt doves, while most waterfowl harvest surveys are sent to hunters who usually pursue ducks and geese. The data collected is then used to make decisions about hunting seasons and population management of migratory game bird species.

In essence, KDWP said hunters serve as the eyes and ears in the field for biologists helping to improve wildlife conservation efforts and protecting the hunting heritage.

For more information about the HIP permit, click HERE.

