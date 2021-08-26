Kansas unemployment ranked as 5th most recovered since COVID-19 pandemic began

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as the state with the 5th most recovered unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says new unemployment claims increased slightly week-over-week in its Aug. 16 report but were still 94% below peak COVID-19 numbers. In its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, Kansas ranked as the 11th most recovered state since last week. It said since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Kansas was ranked 5th most recovered.

According to WalletHub, Kansas saw the smallest increase in unemployment claims compared to the same week in 2020. It also said the state saw the fifth-smallest increase in claims since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year.

The report shows compared to the same week in 2019, Kansas saw 19.27% more unemployment claims. However, unemployment claims in Kansas were 30.11% less compared to the start of 2020, 90.84% less compared to the same week in 2020 and 89.92% less since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year.

While Kansas Governor Laura Kelly decided not to opt-out of the federal pandemic unemployment, the program ends on Sept. 5. The program gave extra unemployment funds to families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the report or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

