Kansas nurses urged to renew licensing ahead of Aug. 28 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nurses in Kansas will need to renew licensing that was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic before the Aug. 28 deadline.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has urged nurses in Kansas to renew their licensing requirements ahead of Saturday, Aug. 28 deadline. The Kansas State Board of Nursing announced the notice for nurses and employers working under the professional licensing waivers issued through the COVID-19 disaster declaration Executive Order 21-09. Licensed nursing professionals impacted by the ending of these waivers should renew their license as soon as possible.

“Since COVID-19 invaded Kansas, our nurses have been on-call around the clock to keep Kansans safe and healthy and I can’t thank them enough for their life-saving work,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Right now, we need our Kansas nurses more than ever. I urge all Kansas nurses to renew their licensing, so we can continue to care for patients.

“To all the unvaccinated Kansans – we owe it to our nurses to get vaccinated now. We must reduce the strain on our hospital system and our healthcare workers. We all need to step up and do our part to protect each other,” Governor Kelly said.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Board of Nursing started to send various email renewal notices to licensees and stakeholders about the expiring waivers in the weeks and months leading up to the end of the waivers. She said the Board also continued to release public notices through social media, agency newsletters and the KSBN website throughout the pandemic.

Without a disaster declaration, Gov. Kelly said she and the Board of Nursing cannot extend the waivers any longer. Legislative action would be needed to extend any waiver beyond Aug. 28.

Gov. Kelly said any licensee not renewed by Aug. 28 will begin to lapse on Aug. 29. A Kansas nurse with a lapsed license cannot legally work until their license is reinstated.

Kansas nurses and their employers unsure of when their licenses expire should check their status through the Nursing License Verification Database.

To renew a Kansas nursing license, visit the Getting Started section of the Board of Nursing website. Read and follow all applicable instructions and then log onto the Kansas Nursing License Portal to complete the renewal and pay applicable fees. TO confirm renewal, nurses may check the Nursing License Verification Database.

For more information about renewing nursing licenses in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.