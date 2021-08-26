Advertisement

Kansas Justice Institute fights to return classic Corvette to innocent owner

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Justice Institute is fighting to return a classic Corvette to a Johnson Co. man who has been found innocent of any crime as the Kansas Highway Patrol seeks to destroy it.

The Kansas Justice Institute says it filed an amicus brief on Aug. 18 in the District Court of Johnson Co. in the case Kansas Highway Patrol v. 1959 Chevrolet Corvette, State of Kansas, ex rel. 1959 Chevrolet Corvette, which urges the Court to protect the private property rights of a vehicle owner, someone recognized by the Kansas Highway Patrol as innocent.

“Asset forfeiture is when the government takes a person’s property without a criminal conviction. In some cases, the person is never even charged with a crime, as was the case with Mr. Martinez,” said KJI Litigation Director Sam MacRoberts. “Asset forfeiture is bad enough. But it’s especially bad in this case because the government admits Mr. Martinez did nothing wrong.”

According to KJI, Martinez bought the classic car in 2016, went to register it in Kansas when the Kansas Highway Patrol found there were issues with the car’s VIN number. KHP then seized the car even though Martinez was unaware of the issues. In fact, KJI said the state’s attorney admits Martinez is innocent, but instead of returning the car, the state has spent years in court working to destroy the Corvette.

“The government should not get to destroy an innocent person’s car,” said MacRoberts.

After acknowledging Martinez’s innocence, KJI said the KJP still argues that the vehicle needs to be taken from Martinez as contraband and has spent years trying to demolish it.

“When the government knows someone is innocent, they shouldn’t use their power and resources to take their property. Kansas’ forfeiture laws are to blame. The United States and Kansas Constitutions do not permit the government to acknowledge a person’s innocence, on the one hand, and then with the other, declare the innocent person’s property ‘contraband’ and take it,” concluded KJI Litigation Director, Sam MacRoberts.

