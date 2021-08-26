Wearing seat belts could put cash in the hands of Kansas drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas drivers that have everyone in their car buckled up correctly will get a chance to receive cash from volunteers in 46 cities.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says thousands of vehicles will be on Kansas roadways over the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out camping or to get away as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas (sponsored in part by the KDHE), State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable assets, their families.

From Aug. 28, 2021, through Sept. 12, the KDHE said “Bucks for Buckles,” a safety belt awareness campaign, will be held in 46 Kansas cities. Dollar bills will be given by volunteers to drivers who have all occupants of a vehicle buckled up securely. Those that are caught without a seat belt will be given educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2020, 365 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways and 56 percent of them were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

The 2020 KDOT Seat Belt Survey shows 85% of Kansans wear their seatbelts. The national average is 90%. Kansas ranked 42nd in seat belt usage in 2019 among 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The KDHE said seat belts save over 15,000 lives each year and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive and distracted driving.

“Seat belts are the single most effective device you can use to save your life during a vehicle crash,” said Sage. “They also reduce your chances of having a serious injury by as much as 50%. It’s such a simple thing, so take your life into your own hand and buckle up.”

Cities participating include, but are not limited to the following:

Hoyt

Mayetta

Wamego

Onaga

Manhattan

Holton

Silver Lake

Topeka

Council Grove

Concordia

Osage City

Clay Center

Hiawatha

Junction City

Lawrence

Emporia

For more information about Bucks for Buckles, click HERE.

