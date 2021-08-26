Advertisement

Kansas couples looking for marriage license in September should apply now

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans looking at a September wedding date should apply for their marriage licenses by the end of August.

Kansas courts are telling couples that need marriage licenses in September 2021, that they should apply for them now. The usual advice is to allow two weeks from the time the application is filed for the license to be delivered. However, Kansas Courts says a database used to process licenses will be offline for an entire week in September. Couples will be able to expect delays as a result.

According to the Court, all Kansas courts use a database managed by the Office of Vital Statistics to record marriage license application data. This database will be offline from Sept. 8 - 13, so no data will be able to be entered.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Court said if a couple applies for a marriage license by Aug. 31, they should receive their license by Sept. 7. Applications submitted after Aug. 31 will be processed after Sept. 14, when the database returns online. There is a 3-day waiting period required by statute, therefore processing the application begins after the waiting period ends.

According to the Court, couples can apply for a marriage license throughout this period, but the applications will not be processed by the Office of Vital Statistics while the database is offline.

To fill out an online marriage license application, click HERE.

