Kansas Chamber: Workforce won’t grow without development, retention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says the state’s workforce will not grow if efforts are not made to do so.

The Chamber went over their 2021 workforce report, The Challenge to Compete Kansas Workforce 2020, Wednesday night at a summit in Wichita. The report is part of Kansas Vision 2025, a five-year action plan to attract and build wealth in Kansas.

Most of the recommendations made in this year’s report focus on developing and retaining talent, including efforts to work on labor laws and school programs to allow students to gain experience from a younger age.

“Many times employers will engage students when they’re either juniors or seniors in college or perhaps at community college, and that’s really too late,” Dr. Blake Flanders, President/CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, said. “It’s a very competitive landscape out there in terms of workforce, and we’ve encouraged employers to start much earlier.”

The Chamber also discussed working with colleges and technical schools to provide more training programs for students and adults starting new careers.

