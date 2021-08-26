Advertisement

Junction City High School students headed to class at a brand-new facility

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School students headed to class at a brand-new facility Wednesday.

It’s not just the freshman trying to find their way around a new building - ALL students at Junction City High are the first to navigate the halls of a brand-new facility!

“We have really taken time to plan on acclimating the students, you know, to the school, they’re in great hands.”  Junction City High School Principal Merrier Jackson says.

Classes started Wednesday with an orientation, and tours to familiarize students with the facility.

School leaders also plan to spend a few days focusing on the social and emotional well-being of students as they get back in the swing of classwork.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time on relationship-building, on the connections, on feeling like you’re a part of the…of the Junction City High School family.” Jackson says.

The focus on mental health is a new approach following the numerous changes students encountered over the last 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The academics will come, we have time for that, we will get that…but we want to make sure that we’re taking care of each other.” Jackson says.

Crews are still putting a few finishing touches on the new building, but Principal Merrier Jackson says it’s not just the building that’s important.

“A building is just a structure; the life has entered the building now since the kids are here.” Jackson says.

Construction crews hopes to complete remaining work on the auditorium, drama room, stage craft room, main gym, orchestra room, multi-purpose room, and fitness room by the end of September.

