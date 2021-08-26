Advertisement

Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.(KSNV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – In celebration of National Dog Day, we introduce you to Alona. She was just voted the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine.

Don’t be fooled by her sweet face, the 4-year-old golden retriever has a tough job working to keep travelers safe.

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.

Her handler is trained to interpret her behaviors when she detects something.

The TSA invited the public to vote among four finalists for the title and Alona came out as top dog.

The agency says using trained canines remains a highly effective part of airport security systems.

Alona’s handler is planning a party to celebrate her accomplishment.

The adorable pooch will also be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA Canine Calendar.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant
Joseph Austin McColgin
Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka

Latest News

Jose Guadalupe Villegas
Barton Co. Jail inmate arrested following death of fellow inmate
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Marysville welcomes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Marysville welcomes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
County officials worry if current COVID trends continue, supplies could continue to be strained.
With supplies strained, Shawnee Co. Commissioners extend emergency disaster declaration