Advertisement

Geary County Law Enforcement agencies join forces for Torch Run

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 members of Geary County Law Enforcement agencies completed the 3-mile-long torch run Wednesday morning.

The Law Enforcement Torch run is an annual event to benefit Special Olympics athletes, the money is used to pay for activities and fees for athletes to compete.

Members from Junction City Police Department ran along side officers from Grandview Plaza PD and the Geary County Sheriff’s office.

The Flame of Hope torch was carried by numerous members of the group as they completed the trek from the Grant Avenue Gate to Heritage Park.

As runners made their way down Jefferson Street, students at Washington Elementary School lined up along the playground fencing with encouraging signs and cheered as runners passed the school.

“Next year I’d really like to see more community involvement, not just law enforcement, it’s our event, but we welcome the community, and that partnership is what we strive for.” Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb says.

If you’d like to support the Special Olympics athletes in the Geary County area, you can find information on how to donate here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
An udpate to KDHE's COVID-related deaths summary now shows a single death from Jan. 9, 2020 -...
Newly updated records show Kansas recorded first U.S. COVID-19 death in January 2020
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Declan
Wednesday’s Child - Declan
Wednesday's Child - Declan
Wednesday's Child - Declan
Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka
Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka
Geary County Law Enforcement agencies join forces for Torch Run