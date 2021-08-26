Geary County Law Enforcement agencies join forces for Torch Run

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 members of Geary County Law Enforcement agencies completed the 3-mile-long torch run Wednesday morning.

The Law Enforcement Torch run is an annual event to benefit Special Olympics athletes, the money is used to pay for activities and fees for athletes to compete.

Members from Junction City Police Department ran along side officers from Grandview Plaza PD and the Geary County Sheriff’s office.

The Flame of Hope torch was carried by numerous members of the group as they completed the trek from the Grant Avenue Gate to Heritage Park.

As runners made their way down Jefferson Street, students at Washington Elementary School lined up along the playground fencing with encouraging signs and cheered as runners passed the school.

“Next year I’d really like to see more community involvement, not just law enforcement, it’s our event, but we welcome the community, and that partnership is what we strive for.” Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb says.

If you’d like to support the Special Olympics athletes in the Geary County area, you can find information on how to donate here.

