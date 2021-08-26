Geary Co. receives over $25,600 in unclaimed property from State Treasurer

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office gave over $25,600 in unclaimed property back to Geary Co. on Thursday.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he presented Geary County with a check for a total of $25,695.25 on Thursday. He said this adds to a total of over $17 million in property returned throughout the state.

“It’s no one’s fault that these funds do not get delivered in the first place, but I am determined to get that money back to the people of Kansas,” said State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “That is why I am traveling all over the state to meet with Kansans and help them find what is rightfully theirs.”

According to Rogers, his office has found 50,326 claims worth over $4 million for Geary Co. residents. Overall, the office oversees about $400 million in unclaimed property.

Rogers said claiming unclaimed property through his office is always easy, safe and free. Any website that requests credit card information or offers to find property for a fee is not the State Treasurer’s official website.

To find unclaimed property, click HERE.

