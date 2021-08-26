Advertisement

Envista Credit Union celebrates new Mortgage Center

Envista Credit Union Mortgage Center
Envista Credit Union Mortgage Center(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union celebrated its Topeka expansion.

The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon on the credit union’s newest location, at 37th and Wanamaker. The Envista Mortgage Center will work with local real estate partners to help clients buy homes.

The Mortgage Center gives Envista its seventh Topeka location, along with locations in Lawrence and Hutchinson.

