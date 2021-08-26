Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to crash early Thursday in East Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Thursday on Topeka's east side.
Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Thursday on Topeka’s east side. The collision was reported around 4:57 a.m. at S.E. 15th and Adams.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Thursday on Topeka’s east side.

The collision was reported around 4:57 a.m. at S.E. 15th and Adams.

Topeka police and fire crews were headed to the scene.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries in the crash, weren’t immediately available.

