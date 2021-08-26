Emergency crews respond to crash early Thursday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Thursday on Topeka’s east side.

The collision was reported around 4:57 a.m. at S.E. 15th and Adams.

Topeka police and fire crews were headed to the scene.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries in the crash, weren’t immediately available.

