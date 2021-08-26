Advertisement

Eatery owners, managers charged in federal immigration case

FILE
FILE(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Missouri have charged 19 restaurant owners and managers — most living in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma — accusing them of a racketeering scheme to hire and employ immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The indictments unsealed Wednesday charges the defendants with counts ranging from fraud and conspiracy to money laundering and illegal use of social security numbers. They were unsealed as federal Homeland Security agents carried out search warrants at 10 locations in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. Fourteen of the 19 people indicted were arrested.

The case involves 45 Mexican restaurants across several states that received employment services from Specialty Foods Distribution, based in Joplin, Missouri, and another affiliate. Prosecutors allege that over the course of nearly 20 years, the company helped staff the restaurants with people not eligible to work in the U.S.

The indictment names Jose Louis Bravo, of Claremore, Oklahoma, and owner of Specialty Foods Distribution, as the leader of the operation. Attempts to reach Bravo through the company Thursday morning were unsuccessful, and a message for Bravo could not be left with the company’s voicemail system.

The investigation was launched following a Kansas Department of Labor inquiry into employment practices at Bravos Mexican Grill in Overland Park, Kansas, according to prosecutors.

Bravo is accused alongside others of providing fake documents for employees and sending that information to state and federal agencies. Prosecutors say he also helped arrange the smuggling of immigrants across the U.S. border to work in the restaurants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant

Latest News

FILE
Sen. Marshall hopes FDA approval drives Kansans to get COVID-19 vaccine
Car veers off East Topeka street, nearly enters Shunganunga Creek
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo, students sit separated by plastic dividers during...
Kansas schools prioritize mental health for pandemic aid
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
21-year-old Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes