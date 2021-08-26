Crews respond to rear-end collision near Shawnee Heights school bus barn

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a rear-end collision Thursday morning in a drive just east of the bus barn for Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450.

The collision was reported at 7:42 a.m. outside the bus barn at 4201 S.E. Shawnee Heights Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a Nissan Altima rear-ended a minivan.

The air-bag deployed in the Nissan and the driver was evaluated at the scene by paramedics from the Shawnee Heights Fire District.

The driver didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The Nissan had to be towed from the scene.

The minivan, meanwhile, had minimal damage and was able to be driven away.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

