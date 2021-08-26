Advertisement

Crews respond to rear-end collision near Shawnee Heights school bus barn

No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning near the Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450 bus barn at 4201 S.E. Shawnee Heights Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a rear-end collision Thursday morning in a drive just east of the bus barn for Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450.

The collision was reported at 7:42 a.m. outside the bus barn at 4201 S.E. Shawnee Heights Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a Nissan Altima rear-ended a minivan.

The air-bag deployed in the Nissan and the driver was evaluated at the scene by paramedics from the Shawnee Heights Fire District.

The driver didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The Nissan had to be towed from the scene.

The minivan, meanwhile, had minimal damage and was able to be driven away.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

