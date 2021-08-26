Advertisement

COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee County's COVID-19 Community Indicator Report fell one point on Thursday, however,...
Shawnee County's COVID-19 Community Indicator Report fell one point on Thursday, however, positive cases continue to rise.(Chris Fisher | Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County continues to see more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as per the Health Department’s most recent scorecard, however, the overall index fell slightly.

According to the Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, this week’s index is down one point to 18.

The score keeps Shawnee County in the red or “High” zone.

Officials say they recorded 176 more positive COVID cases during the week of August 15-21, totaling 910. Last week the number of new cases was 734, which is also classified as “high.”

Shawnee County’s Hospital Stress Index, which is measured in a range from 0 to 3 remains maxed out at 3.

“Trend in incidence” was the single scorecard category to move in a positive direction. The difference between county case count in the current week compared to last fell from 29.5% to 24.0%.

During the previous measurement period, Shawnee Co. reported an increase of 167 COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant

Latest News

Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
A 77-year-old Wakeeney woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in western...
Woman, 77, killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday in western Kansas
A Dodge Caliber was towed early Thursday from S.E. 15th and Adams after it went down a steep,...
Car veers off East Topeka street, stopping short of Shunganunga Creek
Still hot
Staying hot