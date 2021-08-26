COVID cases continue to climb in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County continues to see more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as per the Health Department’s most recent scorecard, however, the overall index fell slightly.

According to the Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, this week’s index is down one point to 18.

The score keeps Shawnee County in the red or “High” zone.

Officials say they recorded 176 more positive COVID cases during the week of August 15-21, totaling 910. Last week the number of new cases was 734, which is also classified as “high.”

Shawnee County’s Hospital Stress Index, which is measured in a range from 0 to 3 remains maxed out at 3.

“Trend in incidence” was the single scorecard category to move in a positive direction. The difference between county case count in the current week compared to last fell from 29.5% to 24.0%.

During the previous measurement period, Shawnee Co. reported an increase of 167 COVID-19 cases.

