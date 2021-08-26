Advertisement

Burlingame Volleyball to miss Saturday tournament due to COVID-19

FILE
FILE(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Volleyball team has been sidelined for its upcoming tournament due to COVID quarantines.

Burlingame USD 454 says in a Facebook post that due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Burlingame Volleyball team will miss the tournament on Saturday, Aug. 28.

USD 454 also said the tournament has been moved to Lyndon.

13 NEWS has reached out to USD 454 for further comment.

