Advertisement

Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete

Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking. He allegedly saw 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house, and a fight ensued between the two.(Source: LSaloni via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized after he was hit in the face with a machete during a fight with a Texas homeowner.

Police say 22-year-old Carlos Villaescusa remains hospitalized after he was injured in a fight with the owner of an El Paso, Texas, house he allegedly burgled.

The homeowner told police he woke up early Wednesday after hearing glass breaking. Armed with a machete, he walked outside and allegedly saw Villaescusa breaking the front windows on his house with a metal rod. He told the suspect to leave, but a fight ensued.

Police say Villaescusa was hit with the machete. He sustained multiple cuts to the face, according to KTSM.

When officers arrived on scene, police say Villaescusa tried to flee but was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard. During the investigation, they discovered he had trespassed into a neighboring home and broke the front window of another.

Villaescusa is charged with burglary, evading arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility upon his release from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta,...
Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Thursday on Topeka’s east...
Emergency crews respond to crash early Thursday in East Topeka