Advertisement

Barton Co. Jail inmate arrested following death of fellow inmate

Jose Guadalupe Villegas
Jose Guadalupe Villegas(Kansas Vine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a man from Great Bend on Thursday for the murder of another man behind bars.

The KBI said on Aug. 26, around 4 p.m., agents arrested Jose Guadalupe Villegas, 27, for the second-degree murder of Scott E. Deines, 46, of Great Bend. The murder occurred while both men were confined to the Barton Co. Jail.

The investigation found that Villegas injured Deines during a fight at the jail on July 22. On Sunday, July 25, just before 11 a.m., detention officers found Deines unresponsive in his cell. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene and an autopsy revealed that Deines cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

KBI said Deines was booked into the jail on July 16 for failure to appear and possession of opiates. Villegas had been ordered to serve his remaining community corrections sentence at the jail and had been in the facility since June 30.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate...
Topeka woman, 19, killed Tuesday in I-70 crash on Kansas Turnpike
Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was arrested Monday, August 24, 2021, in connection with the City of...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at Travelers Inn
Southbound traffic on US-75 highway just north of N.W. 46th Street was slowed Wednesday morning...
Semi hauling carnival rides catches fire on US-75 north of Topeka
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant
Joseph Austin McColgin
Man charged with sexual abuse of runaway children in Topeka

Latest News

Kansas Legislators say Kabul airport terrorist attacks mark first U.S. service member deaths in...
Kansas Legislators say Kabul airport terrorist attacks mark first U.S. service member deaths in over 1 year
Marysville welcomes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Vietnam Veteran Memorial stops in Marysville
Marysville welcomes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Marysville welcomes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
County officials worry if current COVID trends continue, supplies could continue to be strained.
With supplies strained, Shawnee Co. Commissioners extend emergency disaster declaration