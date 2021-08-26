Barton Co. Jail inmate arrested following death of fellow inmate

BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a man from Great Bend on Thursday for the murder of another man behind bars.

The KBI said on Aug. 26, around 4 p.m., agents arrested Jose Guadalupe Villegas, 27, for the second-degree murder of Scott E. Deines, 46, of Great Bend. The murder occurred while both men were confined to the Barton Co. Jail.

The investigation found that Villegas injured Deines during a fight at the jail on July 22. On Sunday, July 25, just before 11 a.m., detention officers found Deines unresponsive in his cell. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene and an autopsy revealed that Deines cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

KBI said Deines was booked into the jail on July 16 for failure to appear and possession of opiates. Villegas had been ordered to serve his remaining community corrections sentence at the jail and had been in the facility since June 30.

