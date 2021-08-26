Afghanistan evacuation helpline aids family with Kansas ties to find shelter in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Afghanistan evacuation helpline created by Sen. Marshall’s office has aided a family with Kansas ties to find shelter in the U.S. after the Taliban took over the country.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says with his offices’ help, a family of residents has been safely evacuated out of Afghanistan. A member of the family worked with the U.S. military and has close ties to a service member in Kansas who reached out on their behalf.

“While the situation in Afghanistan remains chaotic and unstable, I am proud that we were able to help get this family safely evacuated from Afghanistan,” said Senator Marshall. “Despite conditions on the ground, our top priority should be protecting and evacuating any American that remains in Afghanistan. My staff stands ready to help Kansans with family, friends, and loved ones who are still trying to exit the country. I understand the dangerous and unpredictable conditions occurring in Afghanistan right now and stand ready to provide assistance to Kansans and all Americans seeking to return to the U.S.”

Last week, Sen. Marshall said he launched an email address for Kansans looking for help to evacuate from Afghanistan. His office continues to be in close contact with the U.S. Department of State and works to help more residents with evacuation assistance.

Last week Sen. Marshall also called on the Department of Defense to hold itself accountable for U.S. military equipment that could fall into the hands of the Taliban. He urged federal employees to return to the office to help aid in the crisis.

On Wednesday, Sens. Marshall and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) demanded answers from President Biden regarding his plan for the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The consequences of withdrawal from Afghanistan are not isolated to that country, or even to the Middle East region. The withdrawal carried geopolitical and strategic consequences that have already begun to unfold and will reverberate for decades,” said Sen. Marshall. “Dealing with these consequences means that we must take action now to chart the course for American strategy, while we manage the immediate repercussions of this self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan. To this end, we write to ask you to outline what your plan is to move America forward.”

If you have a loved one or colleague that is a U.S. citizen still in Afghanistan or an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicant, Sen. Marshall said to contact his office at EvacHelp@Marshall.Senate.Gov or (785)829-9000.

